‘Red bandana girl’ praised for her actions during Billie Eilish concert
- Billie Eilish was aggressively pulled into a barricade by a fan during a concert in Miami on 9 October.
- A fan, identified as Aniyah and dubbed the “red bandana girl”, intervened by confronting the individual who pulled Eilish.
- Eilish's brother and collaborator, Finneas, publicly praised Aniyah's swift actions on social media.
- Ticket platform StubHub rewarded Aniyah with tickets to another Billie Eilish concert for her bravery.
- The person responsible for pulling Eilish was ejected from the Kaseya Center, amidst growing concerns over performer safety at live events.