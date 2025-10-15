Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Big John’ Fisher’s Australia tour cancelled after visa issue

  • British social media personality "Big John" Fisher had his Australian tour abruptly cancelled after immigration authorities refused him entry.
  • Fisher, known for his fast-food reviews, was detained in Perth and sent back to the UK on his birthday after a 17-hour flight from London.
  • Australian Border Force officers informed him that his tourist visa did not permit paid work or promotional appearances, which he had advertised for his tour.
  • Fisher claimed he was "manhandled" and that the incident left a "bad taste in my mouth", though he insisted he would return to Australia.
  • Australian immigration law states that visitor visas do not allow travellers to undertake paid promotional activities, a condition Fisher was found to have violated.
In full

