Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Singer criticises treatment and slow compensation for the Windrush generation

Stars including Beverley Knight and Sugababes walk red carpet at Mobo Awards 2024
  • Singer Beverley Knight criticised the "abysmal" treatment and slow compensation for the Windrush generation by "successive government bodies".
  • Knight, whose parents are from the Windrush generation, highlighted the ongoing Windrush scandal where British citizens were wrongly detained or deported.
  • She presented a £244,452 National Lottery Heritage fund grant to Diversity Music Community 1st in Wolverhampton.
  • The grant will fund "Windrush: The Music, The Sound, The Legacy", a project exploring the Windrush generation's impact on Wolverhampton's music and culture from the 1950s to 1980s.
  • Knight argued that British music, including genres like UK garage, would be unrecognisable without the profound influence and integration of the Windrush generation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in