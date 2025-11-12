Singer criticises treatment and slow compensation for the Windrush generation
- Singer Beverley Knight criticised the "abysmal" treatment and slow compensation for the Windrush generation by "successive government bodies".
- Knight, whose parents are from the Windrush generation, highlighted the ongoing Windrush scandal where British citizens were wrongly detained or deported.
- She presented a £244,452 National Lottery Heritage fund grant to Diversity Music Community 1st in Wolverhampton.
- The grant will fund "Windrush: The Music, The Sound, The Legacy", a project exploring the Windrush generation's impact on Wolverhampton's music and culture from the 1950s to 1980s.
- Knight argued that British music, including genres like UK garage, would be unrecognisable without the profound influence and integration of the Windrush generation.