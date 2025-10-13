Ben Stiller laments his worst career decision
- Ben Stiller told his daughter Ella that cutting her from his 2013 film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty was the "worst decision" he ever made.
- This admission is part of Stiller's new Apple TV documentary, Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, which explores his relationship with his parents and how it shaped his own fatherhood.
- Stiller attributed the decision to his "perfectionism" and obsession with work, traits he believes he inherited from his comedian father.
- Ella, who was set to play a younger version of Odessa Mitty, accepted the cut, stating the scene "didn't make sense" and she was "really scared" during filming.
- Stiller's son, Quin, also discussed how his father's dedication to work created distance, leading Stiller to reflect on repeating patterns from his own upbringing with celebrity parents.