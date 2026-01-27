Acclaimed actor astonished to reprise Marvel role for fourth time
- Sir Ben Kingsley is set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery for the fourth time in the upcoming Disney+ mini-series Wonder Man.
- The Oscar-winning actor expressed astonishment that the character has spanned such a significant part of his career.
- The eight-part Marvel Cinematic Universe production will see Slattery, portrayed as an aspiring actor, star alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's character, Simon Williams.
- Kingsley first appeared as Slattery in 2013's Iron Man 3, later returning for the 2014 short film All Hail the King and 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
- Sir Ben also revealed that his knighthood is his most cherished honour, citing his reverence for the late Queen Elizabeth and her family's wartime resilience.