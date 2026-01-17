Ben Affleck and Matt Damon revive old-school bonus model for movie crew
- Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have reunited for their new crime thriller, The Rip, which is set to be released on Netflix today.
- The long-time collaborators implemented an old-school back-end bonus model for the 1,200 crew members involved in the production of the film.
- This innovative profit-sharing model aims to adapt traditional box office bonuses to the streaming era, with crew members receiving payments based on the film's viewership.
- Affleck explained that this approach encourages commitment from every individual, believing that a collaborative environment leads to a better quality film.
- He noted that “the more people that watch [the movie] the more levels it will hit,” Affleck said that what was most important to them was that the monetary success be shared with the “1,200 crew members, every standby painter, greensman, camera [operator].”