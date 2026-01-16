Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite for Netflix thriller that feels made for phone scrollers
- Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in the new Netflix film The Rip, directed by Joe Carnahan, playing Miami cops on a tactical narcotics team.
- The plot centres on their characters, Lieutenant Dane Dumars (Damon) and Detective Sergeant JD Byrne (Affleck), discovering over $20m during a 'rip', leading to potential betrayal and conflict.
- Despite the star power, the film is criticised for its lack of character development and dialogue, which is described as being written for viewers distracted by their phones.
- The movie features a strong supporting cast, including Steven Yeun, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Teyana Taylor, whose talents are reportedly underutilised.
- A recurring theme in recent Netflix films, including The Rip, portrays police with unquestionable authority and a lack of consequences.