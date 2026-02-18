Gordon Ramsay’s ‘boring’ Netflix series slammed by TV critics
- Being Gordon Ramsay, the new Netflix documentary about the celebrity chef has received largely negative reviews from critics.
- The six-part series, which follows Ramsay's family life ahead of him opening a new restaurant in London, was released on Wednesday.
- Critics, though, have been left unimpressed withThe Independent's Nick Hilton criticising it for functioning largely as an advertisement for his new venture, rather than a career retrospective.
- Meanwhile, in The Guardian, Lucy Mangan called the series "fluffy nonsense with occasional nuggets of insight".
- Elsewhere, Ben Allen for GQ called the documentary was not revealing or memorable and will leave viewers longing for the days of Ramsay's hit series Kitchen Nightmares.
