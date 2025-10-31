Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The horror movie that put this tiny town on the map

  • East Corinth, Vermont, a small town of 1,500 residents, has become a popular tourist destination due to its use as a filming location for the 1988 horror-comedy "Beetlejuice".
  • Director Tim Burton chose East Corinth for iconic scenes, including Miss Shannon’s School for Girls and the red covered bridge, despite the film being set in a fictional Connecticut town.
  • Residents affectionately refer to the visiting fans as "juicers" and have welcomed tourists from across the globe, a trend that has intensified with the filming of the sequel, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice".
  • Local resident Wade Pierson created a self-guided walking tour to help fans identify filming spots, as some original sets, such as the house, were temporary and have since been removed.
  • The schoolhouse building, a prominent filming location, has been purchased by a "Beetlejuice" enthusiast who plans to restore it into a community centre, museum, and theatre.
