Beatles founding member’s art to go on display for first time
- Four previously unseen artworks by Stuart Sutcliffe, The Beatles' original bassist, are scheduled to go on public display for the first time.
- The pieces, created by one of the band’s founding members, will be unveiled at the Liverpool Beatles Museum on Thursday.
- The artworks have been loaned to the museum by Hereward Harrison, a close friend of Sutcliffe’s late sister, Pauline, who had given him the pieces as gifts.
- The collection includes a sketch from Sutcliffe’s time at Liverpool College of Art and three abstract pieces created during his period in Hamburg, one of which is a collage.
- Sutcliffe, who tragically died at 21, left The Beatles in 1961 to dedicate himself to his art career.