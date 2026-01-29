Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Beatles biopic star debuts film-inspired hairdo on red carpet

Barry Keoghan debuts Ringo Starr-inspired haircut ahead of Beatles biopic
  • Barry Keoghan unveiled his Ringo Starr hair transformation at the Crime 101 premiere in London on Wednesday, 28 January.
  • The 33-year-old actor showcased his new long hairstyle on the red carpet outside Leicester Square's Odeon Luxe.
  • Keoghan is cast to play The Beatles’ drummer, Ringo Starr, in an upcoming series of four interconnected films.
  • Each film in the series will tell the story of the iconic Liverpool band from the perspective of a different band member.
  • Sam Mendes is directing the film series, which will feature Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Sir Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.
