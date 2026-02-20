Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC abruptly cancels new detective show despite positive reactions

BBC Broadcasting House (James Manning/PA)
BBC Broadcasting House (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)
  • The BBC has cancelled its detective drama Virdee after just one series, despite positive fan reception.
  • Starring Game of Thrones actor Staz Nair, the show followed Bradford detective Harry Virdee as he pursued a killer targeting the local Asian community.
  • A source indicated that the cancellation was due to the series not attracting sufficient viewing figures to warrant a second season.
  • A BBC spokesperson confirmed the show averaged 3.3 million viewers and stated they are discussing future projects with Virdee's creator, Amit Dhand.
  • Fans expressed disappointment online, with some criticising the BBC's decision and suggesting the show lacked adequate promotion before its debut.
