BBC abruptly cancels new detective show despite positive reactions
- The BBC has cancelled its detective drama Virdee after just one series, despite positive fan reception.
- Starring Game of Thrones actor Staz Nair, the show followed Bradford detective Harry Virdee as he pursued a killer targeting the local Asian community.
- A source indicated that the cancellation was due to the series not attracting sufficient viewing figures to warrant a second season.
- A BBC spokesperson confirmed the show averaged 3.3 million viewers and stated they are discussing future projects with Virdee's creator, Amit Dhand.
- Fans expressed disappointment online, with some criticising the BBC's decision and suggesting the show lacked adequate promotion before its debut.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks