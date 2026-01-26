BBC boss sounds alarm over licence fee as evasion hits record levels
- Tim Davie, the outgoing BBC Director-General, has warned that the corporation faces "profound jeopardy" unless the current licence fee system is overhauled.
- Davie expressed concerns that the BBC would be "in trouble" if it fails to reform and gain more regulatory flexibility, while stating he does not want to simply increase the amount from households.
- The licence fee, currently £174.50 annually, accounts for 68 per cent of the BBC's funding, but evasion rates have been rising, reaching 11.3 per cent by March 2024.
- He emphasised the importance of the BBC remaining a "universal service" and expressed reservations about moving to advertising or subscription models.
- Davie's resignation in November followed controversy over a Panorama edit of a speech by Donald Trump, which led to a $5bn defamation lawsuit against the BBC, though the corporation denies the claim.