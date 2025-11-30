Strictly Come Dancing unveils new challenge with a twist
- Lewis Cope and Katya Jones emerged victorious in Strictly Come Dancing’s first ever Instant Dance challenge.
- For the first time in the show's 21-year history, couples had to choreograph a routine in seconds after randomly selecting a dance style and being allocated a backing track.
- Emmerdale star Cope and professional dancer Jones received the maximum six points from the judges for their jive to Wham’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”.
- Head judge Shirley Ballas praised the couple for taking chances and hailed their “jive content” as “absolutely fantastic”.
- Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon secured second place with five points, while Karen Carney and Carlos Gu finished last with one point despite achieving a perfect score in their earlier couple’s choice routine.