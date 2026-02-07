Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

BBC presenter hits back at trolls who criticised her appearance on social media

BBC presenter fires back at 'unkind' trolls criticising appearance
  • BBC Look North presenter Amanda Harper has criticised individuals who have made negative comments about her appearance.
  • Harper posted an Instagram reel on Thursday (5 February) showcasing a selection of unkind remarks she has received regarding her outfits and looks.
  • Examples of comments included “She does not look amazing” and “those pants look terrible”.
  • A fan of vintage fashion, Harper noted that many “pretty unkind comments” came “mainly from other women” after she wore a 1990s outfit in a recent video.
  • She expressed sadness that people, especially other women, dedicate energy to being unpleasant, and urged them to “be kind”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in