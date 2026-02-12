Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hit BBC show delayed in schedule shake-up

Death in Paradise series 15 trailer
  • The next episode of the BBC series Death in Paradise has been moved from its usual Friday 9pm slot.
  • The schedule change is due to the FA Cup match between Hull City and Chelsea being broadcast at the same time.
  • Viewers can now watch the fourth instalment of the 15th season on Monday, 16 February.
  • Don Warrington, who portrays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, clarified that his character's return was a pre-planned storyline, not a reaction to fan disappointment.
  • The current series sees Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson, played by Don Gilet, adapting to life in Saint Marie and attempting to reconnect with his recently discovered half-brother, Solomon.
In full

