Hit BBC show delayed in schedule shake-up
- The next episode of the BBC series Death in Paradise has been moved from its usual Friday 9pm slot.
- The schedule change is due to the FA Cup match between Hull City and Chelsea being broadcast at the same time.
- Viewers can now watch the fourth instalment of the 15th season on Monday, 16 February.
- Don Warrington, who portrays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, clarified that his character's return was a pre-planned storyline, not a reaction to fan disappointment.
- The current series sees Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson, played by Don Gilet, adapting to life in Saint Marie and attempting to reconnect with his recently discovered half-brother, Solomon.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks