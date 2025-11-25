BBC announces shows and specials that will be airing this Christmas
- The BBC has unveiled its comprehensive Christmas TV line-up for 2025, promising a diverse range of new shows and festive editions of beloved programmes for all ages.
- Key highlights include the return of the public version The Traitors in early 2026, alongside spin-offs such as The Traitors at the Proms and Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Christmas.
- Drama enthusiasts can look forward to the long-awaited second series of The Night Manager and a new Sir David Attenborough documentary, Wild London.
- Comedy specials feature Amandaland with Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, The Mandy Who Knew Too Much, Two Doors Down, Here We Go, and Mrs Brown’s Boys, alongside festive episodes of Call the Midwife and EastEnders.
- Entertainment offerings include the final Strictly Come Dancing Christmas episode for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, a Gladiators special, The Repair Shop and The Celebrity Apprentice for Children in Need.