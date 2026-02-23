BBC issues apology after racial slur is broadcast during Baftas
- The BBC apologised after a racial slur was broadcast during the Bafta Film Awards ceremony, causing offence to viewers.
- The offensive language was shouted by an audience member reportedly with Tourette syndrome, during a presentation by actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan.
- Both the BBC and the ceremony's presenter, Alan Cumming, clarified that the slur was an involuntary verbal tic associated with Tourette's syndrome.
- They issued apologies for any offence caused, explaining that the individual had no control over the language due to their condition.
- The awards also saw I Swear, a film about Tourette syndrome, win Best Actor for Robert Aramayo, and 'Sinners' director Ryan Coogler become the first black winner of the Bafta for Best Original Screenplay.
