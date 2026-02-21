Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prue Leith issues social media warning to new Bake Off host Nigella

Related: Nigella Lawson admits she is 'frightened' ahead of Bake Off judging role
  • Prue Leith has shared her advice for new Great British Bake Off judge Nigella Lawson.
  • Leith, who held the role for nine years after taking over from Mary Berry in 2017, spoke about the position in an interview with the Telegraph.
  • Leith's main tip was to “just enjoy it” as “you’ll never have a nicer job”, and also to be cautious with social media posts, a reference to the time she prematurely tweeted about the 2017 winner.
  • Lawson's appointment, announced in January, marks a significant return to high-profile UK television for the chef after focusing on Australian TV.
  • Her casting has been widely praised by fans and critics, with the new series of The Great British Bake Off expected to air later this year.
