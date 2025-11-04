Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Edinburgh medical student Jasmine Mitchell wins The Great British Bake Off

Jasmine has won The Great British Bake Off
Jasmine has won The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/Love Productions)
  • Edinburgh-born medical student Jasmine Mitchell has been crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off series 16.
  • The 23-year-old triumphed over fellow finalists Tom Arden and Aaron Mountford-Myles in the Tuesday night finale.
  • Jasmine openly shared her journey living with alopecia since age 12 and her decision not to wear a wig during the competition.
  • She achieved two Hollywood Handshakes and became only the second contestant in Bake Off history to secure five Star Baker wins.
  • The final challenge included making a classic British iced finger bun, a tower of French delights, and a 1.2m cake.

