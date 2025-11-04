Edinburgh medical student Jasmine Mitchell wins The Great British Bake Off
- Edinburgh-born medical student Jasmine Mitchell has been crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off series 16.
- The 23-year-old triumphed over fellow finalists Tom Arden and Aaron Mountford-Myles in the Tuesday night finale.
- Jasmine openly shared her journey living with alopecia since age 12 and her decision not to wear a wig during the competition.
- She achieved two Hollywood Handshakes and became only the second contestant in Bake Off history to secure five Star Baker wins.
- The final challenge included making a classic British iced finger bun, a tower of French delights, and a 1.2m cake.