Marty Supreme ties Bafta record for most losses in a single night
- A24's film Marty Supreme failed to win any of its 11 nominations at the 2026 Bafta Awards, tying a record for most losses in a single night.
- Timothée Chalamet, who starred in Marty Supreme, lost the Best Actor award to British actor Robert Aramayo for his role in I Swear.
- Marty Supreme joins Women in Love (1969) and Finding Neverland (2004) as one of only three films to receive 11 Bafta nominations and leave empty-handed.
- Director Josh Safdie, who helmed Marty Supreme, was the most-nominated individual of the year with four nods but also did not secure any wins.
- Chalamet addressed criticism regarding his “pursuit of greatness”, explaining that awards serve as an advertisement for films rather than a personal quest for an Oscar.
