Bad Bunny deletes social media posts after Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny has wiped his entire Instagram page, including his profile picture, following his historic Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The move has sparked speculation among fans and critics, with some suggesting he is teasing new music.

His Super Bowl performance, which was largely in Spanish and concluded with a pan-American call for unity, drew criticism from MAGA supporters.

President Donald Trump criticized the show, describing it as "absolutely terrible" and an "affront to the Greatness of America," and professional boxer Jake Paul also joined in the criticism.

Fans noted that Bad Bunny has a history of clearing his social media before releasing new music, suggesting this could signal a new era or upcoming album. One wrote on X, “He always does that when he closes a chapter in his career, and it means something big is coming.”