Iconic costumes from Bad Bunny’s halftime show are up for sale

Bad Bunny's tribute to Puerto Rico
  • Grass costumes worn by backup performers during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime show are now available for purchase on eBay.
  • At least two of the “grass bunnies” or “bush people” outfits, which were part of a tribute to Puerto Rican culture, are listed, with prices reaching up to $5,000.
  • The listings include the green sweatsuit, prop arms and various accessories such as an in-ear radio, a Super Bowl LX tote bag, and in one case, an official NFL credential.
  • Performers, who had to be between 5'7" and 6' tall and wear 40-50 pound costumes, were compensated around $1,300 for 70 hours of work.
  • Bad Bunny's historic performance, viewed by 128.2 million, was the first by a solo male Latin artist to headline and perform entirely in a language other than English, drawing criticism from a political figure.
