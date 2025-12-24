Former Back to the Future actor shares ‘crushing’ memory about making hit film
- Melora Hardin, known for her role in The Office, was originally cast as Jennifer Parker in the 1985 film Back to the Future.
- She filmed several weeks opposite Eric Stoltz, who was initially cast as Marty McFly before being replaced.
- When Michael J Fox took over the lead role from Stoltz, Hardin was deemed too tall to play his love interest.
- The role of Jennifer Parker was subsequently given to Claudia Wells.
- Hardin described losing the part at 17 as 'a huge disappointment' and 'crushing', though she now reflects on failure as a necessary part of her career.