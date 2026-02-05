Chris Harrison returns to reality TV with conservative dating show
- Chris Harrison is returning to reality television as the host of a new conservative dating show titled 'Traditional Love', five years after his exit from 'The Bachelor' franchise.
- The show, announced via an Instagram casting call, is seeking single individuals over 21 who are interested in a “marriage-minded partnership built on commitment and shared values”.
- Casting questions for 'Traditional Love' delve into applicants' views on ideal marriage dynamics, including specific roles such as a “provider husband and a stay-at-home wife”.
- This marks Harrison's first hosting role since his controversial departure from The Bachelor in 2021, when he defended a contestant after photos of her attending a plantation-themed party resurfaced.
- The announcement has garnered divided reactions online, with some social media users drawing comparisons to 'MAGA' and criticising the show's traditional focus.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks