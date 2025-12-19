Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Marvel fans divided over Avengers: Doomsday trailer that undermines main star

Marvel announces all major cast members for Avengers: Doomsday
  • Chris Evans is confirmed to return as Steve Rogers in the upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday, a revelation made in a teaser shown before Avatar: Fire and Ash.
  • Evans' return has divided Marvel fans, with some expressing excitement for the original cast while others suggest it is a financial strategy or undermines Anthony Mackie's Captain America.
  • The teaser shows Steve Rogers with Peggy Carter and a baby, implying his character's hesitancy to rejoin, and clarifies that Sam Wilson remains Captain America.
  • Robert Downey Jr will also return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Doctor Doom, seven years after his departure in Avengers: Endgame.
  • Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers, is set for release on 18 December 2026 and will feature a large ensemble cast including characters from Fantastic 4 and X-Men.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in