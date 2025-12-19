A-list stars’ multi-million dollar Avatar claim disputed
- Matt Damon has frequently claimed he turned down the lead role in James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar, which would have included a 10 per cent share of the gross, potentially costing him hundreds of millions of dollars.
- Damon stated he declined the role due to scheduling conflicts with a Jason Bourne franchise movie he was filming at the time.
- Director James Cameron has now refuted Damon's long-standing story, asserting that the actor was 'never offered the part'.
- Cameron clarified that while Damon expressed interest during a phone conversation, scheduling issues prevented any formal offer or detailed discussion about the character from taking place.
- The director suggested that Damon 'extrapolated' the claim about the 10 per cent payout, implying it was a hypothetical condition rather than a concrete offer from Cameron.