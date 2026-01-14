Arlo Parks announces new album and intimate tour dates
- Arlo Parks has announced her third studio album, Ambiguous Desire, which is scheduled for release on 3 April via Transgressive Records.
- The album represents a musical shift for Parks, drawing inspiration from dance icons like Burial, The Streets, and LCD Soundsystem, alongside historic queer nightclubs like New York’s Paradise Garage.
- She has released the first single from the album, '2SIDED', which she describes as an exploration of "yearning and tension" and the courage to express desire.
- Parks stated that the new record has "desire at its centre", viewing it as a fundamental life force and an engine for human experience.
- To support the album's launch, Parks will be playing a series of intimate gigs across the UK throughout April starting in London.