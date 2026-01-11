Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ariana Grande addresses Wicked co-star being snubbed from awards

I want to challenge myself, says Ariana Grande
  • Ariana Grande has responded to the awards snubs received by her Wicked: For Good co-star Cynthia Erivo and director John M. Chu.
  • Erivo, who portrays Elphaba, was not nominated for an Actor Award this year, despite having been nominated for the first Wicked film last year.
  • Chu was also overlooked by the Directors Guild of America Awards.
  • Grande, who received an Actor Award nomination for her supporting role as Glinda, praised Erivo and Chu, stating their impact is undeniable, and their work deserves recognition.
  • The actor and pop star insisted that her snubbed collaborators deserved “all the flowers this world can grow,” highlighting their significant contributions to the film.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in