Ariana Grande teases shock pause from music after 2026 tour
- Ariana Grande indicated her forthcoming "Eternal Sunshine" tour in 2026 might be her "last hurrah" for a considerable period.
- The singer is scheduled to perform across the US and Canada in June and August 2026, followed by a 10-show residency at The O2 in London.
- Grande explained her desire to explore different creative avenues, including acting and musical theatre, which she feels connects her more to her art.
- She has recently been involved in acting, notably as Glinda in the film Wicked and its sequel, and also filmed Focker-in-Law.
- Despite her focus on other projects, Grande previously reassured fans that she is not abandoning music, stating it remains her "lifeline".