Apprentice viewers say contestant fired ‘too soon’ in shock first episode exit
- Georgina Newton was fired from the first episode of The Apprentice series 20 after her team lost a task in Hong Kong.
- The candidates were challenged to secure nine items at knock-down prices during the task.
- Newton, who proposed a touring theatrical production company, was a sub-team leader in the losing group.
- She was one of two candidates dismissed by Lord Alan Sugar in the series opener.
- Viewers expressed strong opinions that she was sent home too soon, believing she had more to offer the show.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks