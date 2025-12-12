Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anthony Hopkins slams young actors for imitating Hollywood legend

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 49 years of sobriety
  • Anthony Hopkins, the two-time Oscar winner, criticised young actors for mumbling during an event at the 2025 Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.
  • He suggested that young actors often try to imitate Marlon Brando but lack his technical skill and understanding of storytelling.
  • Hopkins recounted an instance where he told a mumbling young actor that their job is to speak the lines clearly and tell the story, otherwise, they have no career.
  • He previously shared an anecdote about confronting a young Canadian actor for mumbling, stating he never heard from them again.
  • Hopkins believes acting becomes easier with age, advising actors to 'just learn the lines, show up and try to be real'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in