Who is Angry Ginge? Popular YouTube star completing ‘bucket list item’ on I’m a Celeb

I'm a Celebrity 2025 trailer
  • ITV has signed football content creator Angry Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, forI'm A Celebrity.
  • Ginge, who boasts three million social media followers, believes his fanbase will vote for him to undertake most of the Bushtucker Trials.
  • He admitted he is not looking forward to any of the trials but stated he would never refuse a challenge.
  • Joining the show is a "bucket list item" for Burtwistle, who has watched I'm A Celebrity with his mother since childhood.
  • He anticipates the biggest challenge will be being without his phone for two to three weeks, as he is constantly connected.
