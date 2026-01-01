Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-mayor hits back at Andy Cohen after on-air diss: ‘I have two words for him’

Co-host Anderson Cooper and actor BJ Novak appeared somewhat unnerved by Andy Cohen’s comments
Co-host Anderson Cooper and actor BJ Novak appeared somewhat unnerved by Andy Cohen’s comments (Getty Images)
  • Eric Adams, former New York City mayor, delivered a blunt message to Andy Cohen over his remarks during a live New Year's Eve broadcast on CNN.
  • Reality TV star Cohen, holding a shot glass, called Adams “chaotic” and “horrible” while on air from Times Square.
  • Adams responded to Cohen's remarks Thursday, telling The New York Post with a laugh, “I have two letters for him: AA,” an apparent reference to Alcoholics Anonymous.
  • Cohen also sarcastically praised Adams for the Office of Rodent Mitigation, implying it was a metaphor for other issues.
  • Cohen’s diss followed a similar verbal attack he made on former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2022.
