Anderson Cooper to depart CBS news show after two decades
- Anderson Cooper is departing the CBS News show 60 Minutes at the end of the current season after 18 years as a correspondent.
- Cooper stated his decision was driven by a desire to spend more time with his young children, having balanced his roles at CNN and CBS for nearly two decades.
- His departure occurs amidst recent controversy at 60 Minutes, including allegations of editorial interference by CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.
- A segment by Cooper, reportedly critical of Trump's policies on South African refugees, was allegedly held or heavily reviewed by Weiss, though CBS denied this, stating the story was still in development.
- Separately, another 60 Minutes report on migrant mistreatment in El Salvador was pulled in December, leading its reporter, Sharyn Alfonsi, to accuse the show of "corporate censorship."
