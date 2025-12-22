Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Amy Dowden ‘gutted’ over Thomas Skinner’s Strictly finale absence

Amy Dowden Breaks Silence On Thomas Skinner BBC 'Lawsuit'
  • Amy Dowden expressed her disappointment and sadness that her former dance partner, Thomas Skinner, did not appear at the Strictly Come Dancing final.
  • Skinner, a former Apprentice star, has alleged that the BBC manipulated his voting figures on the show.
  • He announced his intention to seek legal advice regarding these claims of vote rigging.
  • The BBC has publicly denied that any formal legal complaint has been initiated by Skinner.
  • Dowden also mentioned that her recent emotional distress was compounded by the death of a close friend.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in