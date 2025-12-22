Amy Dowden ‘gutted’ over Thomas Skinner’s Strictly finale absence
- Amy Dowden expressed her disappointment and sadness that her former dance partner, Thomas Skinner, did not appear at the Strictly Come Dancing final.
- Skinner, a former Apprentice star, has alleged that the BBC manipulated his voting figures on the show.
- He announced his intention to seek legal advice regarding these claims of vote rigging.
- The BBC has publicly denied that any formal legal complaint has been initiated by Skinner.
- Dowden also mentioned that her recent emotional distress was compounded by the death of a close friend.