Amy Dowden reflects on Strictly career ahead of second mastectomy

Strictly pays emotional tribute to Amy Dowden as dancer undergoes second mastectomy
  • Strictly Come Dancing paid an emotional tribute to professional dancer Amy Dowden as she prepares for a second mastectomy.
  • Dowden confirmed the decision was made after consulting her medical team, clarifying it is not for a new cancer diagnosis.
  • She was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023.
  • On the spin-off show It Takes Two, Dowden reflected on her Strictly career, stating that dancing with McFly’s Tom Fletcher had saved her life.
  • She also spoke about her return to the show after treatment, wearing a hot pink dress to represent breast cancer, a moment host Janette Manrara found very moving.
