Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Amber Davies reacts to Strictly Christmas special winner’s perfect score

Amber Davies issues cheeky complaint about Strictly Christmas special
  • Amber Davies issued a playful complaint on TikTok regarding the scoring in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.
  • The West End star said that it took her 10 weeks to achieve similar high marks during her own time on the show.
  • Davies clarified in her TikTok caption that her comments were intended as a joke.
  • Scarlett Moffatt and professional dancer Vito Coppola won the Christmas special.
  • Moffatt and Coppola lifted the Silver Star trophy after scoring a perfect 40 for their Cha Cha performance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in