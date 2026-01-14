Amanda Holden expresses regret after marriage failure
- Amanda Holden has expressed regret over hurting TV presenter Les Dennis during their past marriage, stating the experience 'shaped' who she is now.
- Holden's marriage to Dennis ended in divorce in 2003, following her admission of an affair with actor Neil Morrissey in 2002.
- She reflected on the infidelity during an episode of Amanda & Alan’s Greek Job, adding that she believes life is too short to have regrets.
- Les Dennis has previously stated he harbours no ill will towards Holden, confirming he is happy for her and views her as a 'different person'.
- Separately, Alan Carr, also on the BBC series, shared his own regrets about not being bolder in his career and expressed a desire to find love again.