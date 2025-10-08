Charlie Mackesy reveals the major setback he encountered while writing new book
- Charlie Mackesy, author and illustrator of The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, revealed that a significant portion of his new book, Always Remember, was lost when his iPad was stolen.
- The stolen iPad contained unbacked-up "rough drawings and writing situations" for the upcoming title, causing a major setback for the author.
- Mackesy said the theft occurred after he left his car unlocked with the device on the passenger seat while briefly visiting a Co-op shop.
- Despite the incident, Mackesy expressed determination to continue with the book, saying that the setback would not deter him from his work.
- The new book aims to emulate the comforting affection received from a mother, a theme inspired by Mackesy's late mother and the positive impact of his previous work on readers.