Alex Warren breaks silence on Grammys performance dogged by difficulties
- Singer Alex Warren encountered technical difficulties with his earpiece during his performance of 'Ordinary' at the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
- Warren was observed fumbling with the device and singing slightly off-beat before regaining his pace during the song's climactic chorus.
- He later addressed the incident on TikTok, sharing an audio clip of the jumbled sound he heard, remarking, “This would only happen to me.”
- Fans and celebrities, including Friends star Courtney Cox, offered support, commending his recovery and talent.
- Warren was nominated for Best New Artist at the ceremony, an award ultimately won by British songstress Olivia Dean.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks