Alex Kingston opens up about cancer journey that led her to say yes to Strictly

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe
Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe (BBC)
  • Actor Alex Kingston has revealed her recent uterine cancer diagnosis and recovery, which included a hysterectomy and radiation therapy that concluded late last year.
  • Her experience with cancer motivated her to participate in 'Strictly Come Dancing', a long-held dream, despite the physically demanding nature of the show.
  • Kingston initially dismissed symptoms like bloating and achiness as signs of ageing, but a haemorrhage during a play led to her seeking medical help and subsequent diagnosis.
  • She advises women to pay attention to their bodies' warning signs and seek medical advice promptly, highlighting the sneaky nature of womb cancer.
  • Kingston aims to represent older, vibrant women on 'Strictly', demonstrating that age is not a barrier and encouraging others to seize opportunities and live in the present.
In full

