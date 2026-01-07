Nick Reiner’s lawyer ‘had no choice’ but to withdraw from double murder case
- Nick Reiner's lawyer, Alan Jackson, said he wasn’t able to explain why he had to withdraw from Nick’s upcoming murder trial over the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michelle Reiner.
- However, he said it was due to "circumstances out of Nick's control,” stating he had “no choice” but to withdraw.
- Jackson said he dedicated the past three weeks to protecting Reiner's interests and insisted that, according to California law, Nick is not guilty of murder.
- "I had to withdraw as Nick Reiner's counsel [due to] circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick's control," Jackson told reporters outside court Wednesday. "Sadly, it's made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick."
- He added, "Pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder. We wish him the very best moving forward."