Hilarious Alan Carr waterslide video hailed as TV moment of the year
- Comedian Alan Carr left viewers in hysterics after tumbling down a waterslide during a TV show.
- The incident took place while Carr was visiting a waterpark with close friend Amanda Holden for their programme, Amanda and Alan’s Greek Job.
- Amanda Holden persuaded Carr to go down a slide named 'The Black Hole'.
- Carr screamed throughout the ride before losing control of his inflatable.
- Fans reacted strongly online, with many calling it the 'TV moment of the year'.