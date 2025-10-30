Alan Carr carries replica of his own head in latest Celebrity Traitors task
- Alan Carr delivered a humorous performance in a recent episode of The Celebrity Traitors during a laser beam room challenge.
- Contestants were tasked with carrying busts of cast members across the room to increase the cash prize.
- Carr opted to carry a mannequin version of his own head, jokingly remarking on his narcissism.
- His attempt included throwing the bust across a laser beam and accidentally setting off an alarm with his bottom, requiring him to restart.
- In the episode, Carr ‘murdered’ actress Celia Imrie, forcing her to leave the show.