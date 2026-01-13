Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Writers’ week cancelled as board apologises to ousted author

Related: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reveals major 'regret' in Bondi terror attack
  • The 2026 Adelaide Writers' Week has been cancelled after a mass boycott, following the withdrawal of an invitation to Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah.
  • The festival board made the decision to remove Ms Abdel-Fattah by saying it would "not be culturally sensitive" for her to attend after the Bondi attack.
  • More than 180 invited participants, including former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and author Zadie Smith, withdrew from the event, leading to the resignation of director Louise Adler and several board members.
  • The board later apologised for the division caused, though Ms Abdel-Fattah rejected the apology as disingenuous.
  • Ms Abdel-Fattah's lawyer has indicated potential legal action, while the board's initial decision to remove her was supported by the Jewish Community Council for South Australia and the state premier.
In full

