Celebrity Traitors winner reveals plan to buy a castle

Alan Carr charges down street with lantern in Celebrity Traitors cloak
  • Comedian Alan Carr revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show that he is experiencing a "midlife crisis" and is searching for a castle to purchase, describing himself as being in his "turret era".
  • Carr, who recently won Celebrity Traitors, was inspired by his time in The Traitors castle and envisions his new home having animals, a community feel and guests enjoying cream teas.
  • The 50-year-old entertainer expressed feeling lonely in his current residence and desires a place where people can visit and interact with animals.
  • His quest to find, buy and manage a historic castle will be documented in a new Disney+ series titled Castle Man.
  • Carr also shared an anecdote about being recognised in the U.S. following his Celebrity Traitors win, with people jokingly asking if he had "murdered today".
