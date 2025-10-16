Kiss guitarist reportedly on life support after suffering fall at his home
- Ace Frehley, the 74-year-old founding guitarist of the rock band Kiss, is reportedly on life support.
- This development follows his decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2025 due to unspecified ongoing medical issues.
- TMZ reported that Frehley suffered a brain bleed after a fall at his home in September, leading to his current condition.
- A representative for Frehley confirmed there was “NO confirmation that Mr. Frehley has passed at this moment.”
- Frehley co-founded Kiss in 1973 and was a key figure in the band's early success, including their breakthrough 1975 live album Alive!.