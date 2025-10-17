Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kiss star Ace Frehley speaks of challenges of fame in resurfaced interview after his death

Ace Frehley talks of pressures of fame in resurfaced interview
  • Ace Frehley, the founding guitarist of rock band Kiss, has died at the age of 74.
  • His family announced his death on Thursday, 16 October, following a fall at home in September.
  • A resurfaced 2014 interview with Fox 5 New York shows Frehley discussing the significant challenges of the entertainment business.
  • In the interview, he spoke candidly about musicians suffering from depression, alcoholism, and drug addiction due to high-pressure situations.
  • Watch the full video above.
