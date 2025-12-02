Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

50 Cent opens up on 20-year ‘beef’ with Diddy

50 Cent lifts lid on 20-year 'feud' with Diddy
  • 50 Cent has addressed his 20-year 'feud' with Diddy following the release of his Netflix documentary about the rapper.
  • Appearing on Good Morning America, 50 Cent, who produced 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning', discussed his past interactions with Combs.
  • He clarified that what fans perceived as a pre-existing beef stemmed from Diddy suggesting he take him shopping, which 50 Cent found uncomfortable.
  • 50 Cent stated that his involvement in the documentary was 'not personal'.
  • Director Alexandria Stapleton added that the documentary does not exclusively present the views of individuals who disliked Sean Combs.
